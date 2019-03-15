The Hawaii Senate voted 23 to 1 last week to advance a sweeping statewide plastics ban. The bill, which now goes to the state’s House of Representatives would prohibit the purchase, sale, use or distribution of plastic items including utensils, straws and Styrofoam food containers by July 2021. It would also ban the distribution or sale of single-use plastic bags after July 2023. Kamilo Point on the big island is a snapshot of the plastic pollution crisis. Its beaches are covered in plastic waste – utensils, fishing nets, food and beverage containers, furniture and microplastics. They’re hoping to make a dent in growing plastic pollution problem with this legislation.

Hawaii’s single-use plastic ban legislation moves forward