Hawaii bans pesticides containing chlorpyrifos

Hawaii just became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing chlorpyrifos. Chlorpyrifos widely used and has been linked to severe developmental delays in children, among other health risks. The law, which was unanimously approved by the state legislature, will take effect on January 1st. Businesses are allowed to apply for a three year extension. The new bill also prohibits the spraying of pesticides within 100 feet of schools during normal school hours. In addition to developmental issues in children, farm workers who’ve been exposed to high levels of chlorpyrifos have been found to be at higher risk of lung cancer and immune disorders. Despite all of these potential health hazards, chlorpyrifos continues to be widely used in agriculture in the United States.

