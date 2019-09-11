Hasbro Highlights Gender Pay Gap With Updated “Ms. Monopoly” Board Game

Some say it’s a man’s world, but not when you play Hasbro’s updated version of its classic Monopoly board game. On Tuesday, the company unveiled Ms. Monopoly, with a female mascot and a tagline that reads, “The First Game Where Women Make More Than Men.”
USA Today reports that the game is meant to draw attention to the gender pay gap. “With all of the things surrounding female empowerment, it felt right to bring this to Monopoly in a fresh, new way,” says Jen Boswinkel, Hasbro senior director of global brand strategy and marketing. “It’s giving the topic some relevancy to everyone playing it that everybody gets a turn, and this time women get an advantage at the start.”
The game also swaps out the traditional railroad spaces for rideshares and offers Wi-Fi as a utility instead of Water Works. It goes on sale this month for a suggested price of $19.99 and is available for pre-order at Walmart.com.