Has the World Overdosed on Ed Sheeran?
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 02: Ed Sheeran performs in concert on the opening night of his Australian tour at Optus Stadium on March 2, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
According to manager, Stuart Camp, there’s a good chance that people will get sick of Ed Sheeran.
Appearing on a BBC podcast , Stuart addressed the idea that the world might be saturated with Sheeran.
He told the podcast Does My Music Suck?, “I never want anyone to be bored of him. But I guess if he’s top of the charts then they’re possibly not. You just want to make sure that’s a fair representation. Bizarrely, we’ve been doing it for 10 years where we really have overkilled, but no one seems to be sick of it. We are very conscious of too much Ed Sheeran.”
After ending his world tour a few months ago, Ed began a self-imposed 18-month break.