Has Maroon 5 been tapped to play Super Bowl halftime show?

According to Us Weekly, the band has been tapped for the coveted gig and a source says they’ve “pretty much accepted” the offer.

Nothing is confirmed as of yet but the band does have a break in their schedule just in time for the February 3 game. They’ll have time between their Las Vegas New Year’s Eve show and the February 19 start of the Australian leg of their tour.

Super Bowl LIII (53) will take place in Atlanta. Justin Timberlake performed the halftime show at this year’s Super Bowl.

