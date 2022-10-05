101.9 KINK 101.9 KINK FM Logo

Happy World Teachers Day – October 5th!

I come from a long line of teachers… from my Mom, to my Grandmother, to my Great Grandfather who taught in a one-room school house in the early 1900s in the rural midwest.  Also my wife is a teacher, so I witness each and every day the amount of energy and effort that goes in to this job.  So, teachers… on this day, my proverbial hat is off to you!  You’re all the real rock stars.  Keep up the great work, because you’re making a difference!

Read more all about it here

