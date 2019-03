The first Monday after the clocks spring forward one hour can be a bit of a challenge. Fortunately, if your boss catches you sleeping on the job today, remind her that today is National Napping Day and you are simply participating! In the meantime: here are some good tips on helping your body adjust to the time change.

I am hopeful that someday soon, we will not have to change our clocks twice a year: let’s choose either standard time, or daylight saving time and just stick with it! -Mitch-