Test drive an EV tomorrow in Wilsonville
Modern all-electric vehicles have been around for a while, but there are still a lot of myths about them. First and foremost is probably range. Americans drive an average of 40 miles a day, yet affordable EVs can get up to 250 miles on a charge. They also are generally quicker than gas powered cars because an electric motor generates 100% of its available torque instantly. If you’ve been thinking about buying an electric vehicle, National Drive Electric Vehicle Week is holding an event tomorrow in Wilsonville. You can learn about and test drive a number of different electric vehicles.
Myths about EVs