Happy hour, Finnish-style
A Finnish grocery store chain has found a brilliant way to reduce food waste. All 900 of the S-Market stores throughout the country take 60% off already-reduced meat and fish at 9 every evening in their effort to move it out of the store before expiring at midnight. They call it happy hour and it’s part of a two-year campaign to reduce food waste. Food waste is often overlooked as a one of the solutions to the climate crisis, yet one-third of food that’s produced for human consumption never gets eaten. Reducing food waste would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve food security. S-Market’s campaign is a win-win. Customers get food at a reduced cost and the store doesn’t have to pay for disposal.
Happy hour, Finnish-style