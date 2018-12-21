“Happier” Christmas: Bastille’s Dan Smith talks new fans, holiday party plans

In 2018, Bastille scored the biggest hit of their career: the Marshmello collaboration “Happier.” Lead singer Dan Smith says it’s been fun to see how working with the helmet-wearing EDM star has expanded the British band’s fanbase.

“It’s great to see kinda all ages loving it,” Dan tells ABC Radio. “Marshmello’s fans, y’know, he has some hardcore EDM fans but he also really appeals to the younger kids as well.”

“Yeah, I’ve seen so many videos of fans of ours saying, ‘Oh, it’s my little sister dancing to your song!’” he laughs. “It’s just great to see people enjoying it, despite the fact that it’s quite sad!”

2019 will be a busy year for Bastille, with a tour planned, as well as a new album, Doom Days. But the band is now preparing to take a much-needed Christmas break, which for Dan means partying with his parents.

“My mum and dad are South African but they live in London, and it’s become a tradition for them to have a Christmas Eve party every 24th,” he tells ABC Radio. “And so all the South Africans in and around London, and all our friends, and my friends and their parents…everyone kinda goes to my mum and dad’s house.”

“I make loads of food, and we all drink a fair amount, sometimes a bit too much!” he adds. “It kinda can hang over into Christmas Day. But y’know, we’ve had quite a mad last five years, but we’ve always all wanted to make sure we’re definitely home for Christmas, and spend it with friends and loved ones and stuff.”

Thursday night, Bastille played their last scheduled event for 2018: a concert in London organized by Ellie Goulding to combat homelessness. The bill also included Clean Bandit and Dua Lipa.

