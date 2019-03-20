Guide to companion planting

Did you know that there are vegetables that don’t like being planted next to each other? It’s true. For instance, peppers and beans don’t like being next to each other. Peas prefer being far away from onions and lettuces do not like to be near broccoli. Conversely, there are plants that are friendly to each other. Tomatoes love carrots and basil. Beans do well next to cabbage and radishes. And onions like lettuce and spinach. It’s called companion planting and if you want to help your veggies thrive, it’s great information to have on hand.

