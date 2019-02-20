Guess what bands are being booked for the Woodstock 50th anniversary?

So far it’s looking like the teaser bands are Ringo Star and Santana.

Two very separate shows here. One for the original site and another being organized by the Woodstock founder

From Rolling Stone –

“Bethel Woods has announced that Ringo Star & Santana will lead the original Woodstock site’s 50th anniversary celebration to the legendary 1969 festival. New York’s Bethel Woods Center for the Arts’ half-centennial event – a separate festival from the one being organized by original Woodstock founder Michael Lang in Watkins Glen, New York – will also feature performances by Edgar Winter Band and the Doobie Brothers during August 15th through the 18th, that exact dates of the original festival.

Michael Lang’s Woodstock 50 festival, taking place August 16th through 18th, will announce its lineup when tickets go on sale later this month, although the organizer said 40 bands, including big-name headliners, have already been booked.”