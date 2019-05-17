Grumpy Cat Has Passed Away

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The internet sensation (a cat) known as ‘Grumpy Cat’ has died.

You have definitely seen the memes and you might even follow Grumpy Cat on Instagram. 2.4 million other people do! Originally named Tardar Sauce, Grumpy was thought to have a net worth of at least $1m and became the center of hundreds of thousands of memes and merchandise. Among her many partnerships was an iced coffee called Grumppuccino and a modelling deal for Friskies cat food.

Owner Tabatha Bundesen revealed that Tardar Sauce had complications from a urinary tract infection.

RIP, Grumpy Cat.

