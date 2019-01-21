Greta Van Fleet wants to “move on” from Led Zeppelin comparisons

Almost every discussion or article about Greta Van Fleet compares the young group to Led Zeppelin, but frontman Josh Kiszka thinks it’s time to find a new angle.

“Obviously we hear the similarity,” Kiszka tells Rolling Stone of the comparison. “That’s one of the influences of ours. But at this point it’s like, ‘Okay, we’ve acknowledged that. Let’s move on.’”

One of the many people who’ve noticed the similarities between Fleet and Zepp is Robert Plant himself, who called Kiszka a “beautiful little singer” and joked that he “hate[s]” him. He also referred to the Michigan rockers as “Led Zeppelin I.”

“That’s lovely,” Kiszka says of Plant’s comments. “You can’t put that more Robert Plant than that.”

In other Greta Van Fleet news, the band made their Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend, performing their Grammy-nominated song “Black Smoke Rising” and the Anthem of the Peaceful Army tune “You’re the One.”

