GRETA VAN FLEET: Prepped to Return in Early 2020
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Greta Van Fleet didn’t hit their goal of releasing a second album this year, but singer Josh Kiszka said fans can expect it soon in 2020.
Kiszka tells Kerrang, “For about two months in the heart of the summer of this year, we really poured everything into the writing and recording, and we’re hoping that sometime earlier next year we’ll be able to put it out.”
When asked if Greta Van Fleet had something to prove with this album, Kiska said the band didn’t “set out to prove anything, particularly, but to point out some things about the world and our society. There are some of those elements to this album. And it’s the next step, I think, in the evolution and the sound of this band.”