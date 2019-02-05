Greta Van Fleet postpones Australia shows as lead singer battles laryngitis

Greta Van Fleet has postponed a pair of upcoming dates in Australia, as frontman Josh Kiszka is battling laryngitis.

“Somewhere between travel from the U.S. to Japan and Australia, I developed an upper respiratory infection that has gradually evolved into laryngitis,” says Kiszka in a statement. “I’ve been trying to recover, but cannot seem to get rid of it.”

The singer says he’s tried to power through, but doctors have told him that continuing to perform in his current condition might damage his vocal cords.

“It means the world to me to be able to perform for you, and it breaks my heart to have to do this, but I must take my health very seriously, so as to not run the risk of causing more serious harm,” Kiszka says.

“I am terribly sorry to make this announcement,” he adds. “We are already working on a momentous return to make this up to you and will be announcing that very soon.”

Kiszka and Greta Van Fleet have been touring the world behind their debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army. The trek will return to the U.S. in May.

