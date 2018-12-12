Greta Van Fleet plans to release new music in 2019

Greta Van Fleet just released their debut album Anthem of the Peaceful Army in October, but the young rockers are already working on new music.

Speaking with Billboard, bassist Sam Kiszka says the band’s 2019 plans include “a lot more writing, getting some stuff recorded and start working on the next thing.”

As for whether Greta Van Fleet will be releasing that new music next year, drummer Danny Wagner says, “Absolutely.”

“I’ll quit if we don’t,” he adds.

“We’ll all quit,” adds frontman Josh Kiszka. “We’re parting ways if we don’t release new music.”

Greta Van Fleet’s 2019 is already shaping up to be a big year, since the band is up for four awards at the 61st annual Grammy Awards, held February 10 in Los Angeles. If they were asked to perform at the ceremony, which often features high-profile collaborations, Josh says he’d love to team up with Paul McCartney to rock the Beatles classic “Helter Skelter.”

Barring that, the Michigan natives would want to jam with someone from their home state, such as Stevie Wonder or Bob Seger.

“We grew up listening to so much Bob Seger,” Josh says “Always on the radio, you cannot believe how much Bob Seger they play in Michigan.”

Greta Van Fleet’s Grammy nominations include Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance for “Highway Tune,” Best Rock Song for “Black Smoke Rising,” and Best Rock Album for the double EP From the Fires. Those four nods make them the leading nominees in the rock categories.

