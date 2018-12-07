Greta Van Fleet “honored and humbled” by Grammy nominations

Greta Van Fleet feels “honored and humbled” after receiving four nominations for the 61st annual Grammy Awards, which were announced Friday.

“We are all so very honored and humbled to have been nominated for a Grammy Award, and so appreciative for the love and support we get from our fans, because we do what we do for them,” the band says in a statement.

“All of the wonderful things that have happened to us over the past year, including these nominations, is because of our fans, The Peaceful Army,” the add.

Greta Van Fleet is nominated for Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance for “Highway Tune,” Best Rock Song for “Black Smoke Rising,” and Best Rock Album for the double EP, From the Fires. Their four nominations lead all rock artists.

Greta Van Fleet will close out their eventful 2018, which also saw the release of their debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, with three-night stands in Chicago and Detroit, taking place December 12-15 and 27-30, respectively.

