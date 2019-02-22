Greta Van Fleet frontman still battling respiratory infection

Earlier this month, Greta Van Fleet postponed a pair of tour dates in Australia due to frontman Josh Kiszka‘s battle with an upper respiratory infection. Sadly, the battle is still ongoing, and the Michigan rockers have now postponed their entire upcoming European tour, which was set to kick off this Friday.

“Josh currently has a relentless upper respiratory infection that has not yet had the chance to heal,” the band writes in a statement. “His doctor has required extended rest as the only path to full recovery.”

As Kiszka recovers, the rest of Greta Van Fleet hopes to “recalibrate our balance, both physically and mentally.”

“We are heartbroken in sharing this setback with you and hope you can understand this painful decision,” the statement reads. “It will be extremely satisfying to reconcile this calamity by making the most of our time together in a healthier state.”

The band promises that they will make up all the postponed shows, some of which have already been rescheduled for November. Tickets bought for the original dates will be honored at the rescheduled shows, but if you can’t attend, refunds are available at point of purchase.

Kiszka and Greta Van Fleet have been touring the world behind their debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army. The trek is expected to return to the U.S. in May.

