Greta Van Fleet announces 2019 North American tour dates

Greta Van Fleet will be spreading their peaceful anthems across North America on a headlining tour next year. The spring outing begins May 7 in Miami, and will wrap up June 4 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 12 via GretaVanFleet.com.

The North American run is part of Greta Van Fleet’s world March of the Peaceful Army tour in support of the rising band’s upcoming debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army. The record, which features the single “When the Curtain Falls,” is due out October 19.

Here are Greta Van Fleet’s 2019 U.S. tour dates:

5/7 — Miami, FL, Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

5/9 — Jacksonville, FL, Daily’s Place Amphitheatre

5/10 — Orlando, FL, Orlando Amphitheater at Central Florida Fairgrounds

5/12 — Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

5/13 — Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

5/15 — Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/16 — Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

5/18 — Asbury Park, NJ, The Stone Pony Summer Stage

5/21 — Baltimore, MD, MECU Pavilion

5/22 — Rochester, NY, The Dome

5/25 — Queens, NY, Forest Hills Stadium

5/28 — Toronto, ON, Echo Beach

6/2 — Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

6/4 — Madison, WI, Breese Stevens Field

