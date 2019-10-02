Sometimes it’s easier to focus on one area when it comes to making more sustainable choices, so today’s its laundry. One of the easiest ways to reduce your carbon footprint is to wear an item more than once. You consume up to five times less energy by wearing your jeans at least three times. 90% of the energy used in washing clothes goes to heating the water, so wash in cold water. Detergents are now specialized for cold water, so clothes get clean. Hang your clothes to dry whenever possible, it saves money and clothes last longer. When you use your dryer, make sure the lint trap is clean and use a moisture sensor, if you’ve got one.
Green your laundry day