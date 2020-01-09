Green Day Wants to Play in Your Backyard

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Billie Joe Armstrong says that Green Day wants to play in a fan’s backyard to celebrate the release of Father of All next month.

Armstrong posted a video on Instagram where he said, “Does anybody have a relatively big backyard that we could do like a backyard party somewhere? We could come and play at your house or your garage or your backyard. Or if you have like a barn. Or is there a church or a church parking lot? You know I was conceived in a church parking lot? Anyway, just hijinks, fun, mischief. A backyard party with your favorite band, Green Day!”

Armstrong added a follow-up video that is bound to disappoint fans here in Oregon and Washington… “Oh yeah, it would have to be in California.”

Father of All is due out February 7th.