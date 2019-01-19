Green Day teasing “Dookie”-themed gear?

Green Day‘s iconic 1994 album Dookie celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and it looks as though the punk trio might be releasing some special gear to mark the occasion.

On his Instagram, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong shared a photo of a new guitar pedal decorated with the Dookie artwork. In the caption, he wrote, “Anyone going to NAMM?” He was referring to the annual National Association of Music Merchants trade show, which this year takes place January 24-27 in Anaheim, California.

The diamond-certified Dookie, which spawned the singles “Longview,” “Basket Case” and “When I Come Around,” will officially hit the quarter-century mark on February 1.

Last summer, Green Day revealed that they’d been rehearsing Dookie in full, leading some fans to believe they were planning a 25th anniversary tour. However, no official announcement has been made.

