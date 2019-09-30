Green Day scores with the NHL: “Fire, Ready, Aim” to be the opening theme song for ‘Wednesday Night Hockey’

Green Day has teamed up with the The National Hockey League for the 2019 season; the band’s yet to be released song called “Fire, Ready, Aim” will serve as the opening theme for NBCSN’s Wednesday Night Hockey.
The partnership will kick off ahead of the matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers game on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Fire, Ready, Aim” will be featured on NHL on NBC broadcasts throughout the 2019-20 season.
The track, from Green Day’s forthcoming thirteenth studio album, Father Of All… won’t be the only GD song hockey fans will hear this year: the partnership will mean songs from the new album “will be featured in highlights, commercials, on social media, and on the jumbotrons at games. Oh, and the partnership includes “performances, appearances and other collaborations.”
NBC Sports has released a sneak peak of the open, which features Billie Joe Armstrong and the boys playing on a hockey rink, while NHL players whiz by.
Green Day said in a statement, “This NHL season is hereby known as LOUD season…where the toughest athletes to ever lace up a pair of skates meet the baddest rock band on the planet. So turn up the volume on your TV sets, fire, ready, aim and enjoy the ride.”
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees will perform at the 2020 Honda NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis in primetime on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC and affiliated networks.
Father of All… comes out February 7, 2020.
