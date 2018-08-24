Green Day is now rehearsing “Kerplunk,” too

Green Day is apparently on a major nostalgia kick. After revealing that they had been rehearsing their 1994 classic Dookie and its 1995 follow-up Insomniac in full, the punk trio has now gone even further back into their catalogue.

In a new Instagram post, drummer Tre Cool announced that the band recently ran through their 1991 sophomore album Kerplunk in its entirety.

When Green Day first revealed the Dookie rehearsal news, fans speculated that they could be planning an anniversary tour for the diamond-certified album when it turns 25 next year. Now, with the Insomniac and Kerplunk news, it’s less clear what Green Day is planning, if anything.

Green Day’s most recent album is 2016’s Revolution Radio.

