Green Day Cancels Asia Tour Due to Coronavirus
(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Green Day have postponed their upcoming spring tour of Asia due to the coronavirus.
The band posted a note on Twitter that said, “We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health and travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”
This means the band won’t hit the road until May 24th in Moscow, Russia. The first European Hella Mega Tour date with Fall Out Boy and Weezer is June 13th in Paris.