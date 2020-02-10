      Weather Alert

Green Day: American Idiot Movie Won’t Happen

The long-discussed film adaptation of Green Day‘s American Idiot isn’t going to make it to the big screen.

Billie Joe Armstrong tells NME that plans for film adaptation, which were announced a few years ago, have now been “pretty much scrapped.” The band helped turn the 2004 album into a musical that debuted on Broadway in 2010, and Armstrong even acted in the show for part of its stage run.

Armstrong also disclosed a fun fact about that Broadway musical — Donald Trump actually turned up to opening night in New York. But he’s not sure if the two actually met. “Maybe I shook his hand?” Bassist Mike Dirnt chimed in: “You shook so many small hands that night!”

#Trending
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain
Series 2: #12 May Arden - Opera | Last Man