Grammy presenters include John Mayer

Courtesy NARASPast winners and current nominees winners will make up the bulk of the presenters Sunday night at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

Among those who’ve been tapped to hand out trophies: Alessia Cara, John Mayer, Meghan Trainor, Motown legend Smokey Robinson, Kelsea Ballerini and even comedy legend Bob Newhart, who, believe it or not, was named Best New Artist at the 1961 Grammys. At the same ceremony, his debut recording, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart, was named Album of the Year.

Other presenters include South Korean pop sensations BTS, raper and actress Eve, Grammy host Alicia Keys‘ husband Swizz Beatz, actresses Anna Kendrick, Nina Dobrev and Jada Pinkett Smith, actor Wilmer Valderrama and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman.

As previously reported, Grammy performers include Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Ricky Martin, Katy Perry, Diana Ross, Miley Cyrus, Fantasia, Dan + Shay and Maren Morris.

Alicia Keys hosts the Grammys, airing live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles Sunday night on CBS.

