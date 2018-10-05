Grab the first three White Stripes albums on cassette for Cassette Store Day

Given his affinity for vinyl, it’s not too surprising that Jack White would be into cassettes, too.

White’s Third Man Records will be participating in Cassette Store Day, an offshoot of Record Store Day. For the event, taking place October 13, the label will be reissuing the first three White Stripes albums — 1999’s self-titled debut, 2000’s De Stijl and 2001’s White Blood Cells — on cassette.

All three albums were previously available during last year’s Cassette Store Day, and are going back into print for this year’s celebration.

Like with Record Store Day, Cassette Store Day releases will be available in independent record stores. For the full list of participating stores and releases, visit CassetteStoreDayUSA.com.

