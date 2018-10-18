Governor Brown’s proposed legislation on clean air and water standards

Earlier this month, Governor Kate Brown proposed legislation adopting all federal clean air and water standards as of January 19th, 2017, the day before Donald Trump was inaugurated. The Trump administration has already scaled back some rules that work to keep the country’s air and water clean. They’ve repealed or proposed elimination of about 46 regulations, including fuel efficiency standards and regulations on mercury emissions from coal-fired plants. The EPA is also considering aspects of rules adopted in 2016 to require reduced emissions from public landfills. Landfills are the third-largest source of methane emissions. Eight state attorneys general, including Oregon’s, sued the EPA over the proposed rollback in May.

Gov Brown’s proposed clean air and water standards legislation