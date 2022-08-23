GO Box relaunching as Bold Reuse

Great news for a local reuse business. GO Box just announced a relaunch as Bold Reuse, a packaging reuse service and tech platform helping businesses reduce single-use waste. GO Box launched in 2012, with 26 downtown food carts, providing businesses and customers with a reusable container subscription option to reduce single-use waste. A decade later, there are more than 100 vendors, not just food carts and restaurants but also places like New Seasons and Elephant’s Delicatessen. The company also works with Imperfect Foods (washing ice packs keeping them out of the landfill), Loop (intake and reverse logistics with their reusable containers) and supported Starbucks’ Borrow a Cup pilot program last year in Seattle. With this relaunch, Bold Reuse is looking to work with large brands to design, launch and scale circular packaging solutions. They’ll expand operations in Seattle this year, and support reuse programs in Park City, Utah and Bentonville, Arkansas.

