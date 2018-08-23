Glyphosate (Round up) found in oats and cereal

The Environmental Working Group is out with somewhat surprising results from recent lab testing. The non-profit has found glyphosate in a number of oat cereals, oatmeal, granola and snack bars. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup and according to the World Health Organization, glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic to humans”. California’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment is adding it to its list of chemicals known to cause cancer. Researchers found the ingredient in all but two of the 45 samples of products made with conventionally grown oats. More than two thirds of them had levels higher than those considered acceptable by EWG scientists. The EPA denies that glyphosate may increase the risk of cancer. However earlier this month a former groundskeeper won a huge victory when a jury determined that Monsanto’s Roundup caused his cancer. More at kink dot fm.

Roundup found in kids cereal

Monsanto ruling