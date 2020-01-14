GLEAN 2020 has an opening call for artists
Attention artists! GLEAN 2020 has an opening call for artists. GLEAN is an annual art program that gives five local artists five months to go through piles of discarded items at Metro Central Transfer Station with the challenge of transforming trash into tangible bodies of work. The program is a partnership between Metro, Recology and cracked pots, and enters its 10th year supporting local artists while encouraging the reuse of all kinds of materials. The artists work independently and show their work collectively at the end of the program.
photo courtesy of Metro