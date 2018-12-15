It’s 10 days before Christmas and I’ve got the solution to your gift giving quandary. An experience gift. There’s an experience gift to give to everyone in your life. Toddler? Tickets to the Oregon Zoo, OMSI, a children’s theatre or musician. Teenager? Tickets to see their favorite band, an escape room experience or a handful of movie passes. Best friend? Concert tickets, a date to see their favorite author or comedian, or a spa day together. Most of us have too much stuff and most of us will appreciate an experience over a thing. From cooking classes to ski passes, symphony and theatre tickets to a day of wine tasting, there are literally thousands of options.

Give experience gifts this holiday season

experience gifts for kids

more experience gift ideas