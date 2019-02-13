Need a last minute Valentine’s Day gift idea? Plants have always been one of my favorite gifts regardless of the occasion. A big pot of hyacinths that are blooming smell so good and then I can plant the bulbs in my yard afterwards. Here are some other ideas. Did you know that lily of the valley means “return of happiness”? The delicate flowers also smell heavenly and can be planted outside. And who doesn’t love bleeding hearts? It can be grown as a houseplant, but I’ve got some outside too. String of pearls is an evergreen succulent that you can keep indoors and then there’s a miniature rose plant that blooms regularly.

Give a plant for Valentine’s Day