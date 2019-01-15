Gillette’s New Ad Is Receiving Loads Of Praise And Plenty Of Criticism

A new commercial for Gillette is evoking different emotions from people. The ad focuses on how the #MeToo movement has put a new light on toxic masculinity. In scenes showing bullying and harassment, the narrator asks, “Is this the best a man can get?” The line “The best a man can get” has been Gillette’s slogan for years. Reaction to the commercial has been mixed. While some praised Gillette for shining a light on the issue, some people are outraged and sharing the hashtag #boycottGillette. I think it is fantastic and sends a wonderful message. I do not understand how this ad could offend anyone…but that’s just me. What do you think? -Mitch-