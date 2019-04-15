Get The Tissues Ready & Prepare For Goosebumps Nike was ready if and when Tiger Woods won the Masters. Brilliant. 15 majors3 yr old43 years oldcorey foleycrazy dreamjack nicklausjust do itmastersmitch elliottnikesame dreamtiger woods SHARE RELATED CONTENT Corey’s Diary 4/15/19: I Hope You Don’t Think I Am A Bad Person Corey’s Diary 4/12/19: OMG…The Best I’ve Ever Had Buffalo Wild Wings Selling “Dragon Fire” Wings For “Game Of Thrones” Corey’s Diary 4/11/19: Big Event Happening Today Arby’s Is Sending People To Hawaii for $6 Corey’s Diary 4/10/19: It Was A Punch To The Gut