      Weather Alert

Get Ready for Virtual “Festival”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

You might not be able to get to one of those huge festivals in person anytime soon, but you can experience one in your living room, thanks to the star-studded Play On Fest.

The three-day streaming event, designed to benefit the World Health Organization, kicks off on YouTube at noon on Friday. Producers will stream classic sets from dozens of acts, including Ed SheeranBruno Mars, Coldplay, 21 Pilots, Nipsey Hussle, Cardi B, Korn, Weezer and Green Day.

#Trending
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain
Series 2: #12 May Arden - Opera | Last Man