Get Ready for Virtual “Festival”
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
You might not be able to get to one of those huge festivals in person anytime soon, but you can experience one in your living room, thanks to the star-studded Play On Fest.
The three-day streaming event, designed to benefit the World Health Organization, kicks off on YouTube at noon on Friday. Producers will stream classic sets from dozens of acts, including Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Coldplay, 21 Pilots, Nipsey Hussle, Cardi B, Korn, Weezer and Green Day.