Get Game Of Thrones music

One of our favorites to play on KINK is Florence & The Machine. And RIGHT NOW, one of the most watched and talked about shows is Game of Thrones. Let’s combine the two with music from the Game Of Thrones Soundtrack. In Episode 8×02, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” Podrick Payne (Daniel Portman) serenaded all of us with his beautiful voice. The song, “Jenny of Oldstones,” was covered by none other than Florence and the Machine over the end credits.

The album ‘For The Throne’ came out last week(04/26). It also contains music from KINK bands like The Lumineers, X Ambassadors and Jacob Banks, The National, James Arthur, Mumford & Sons, and Matt Bellamy from Muse.