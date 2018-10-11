Garden Home Community Sustainability & Repair Fair

The technician hold the screwdriver for repairing the computer. the concept of computer hardware, repairing, upgrade and technology.

Tomorrow night is the 8th annual Garden Home Community Sustainability & Repair Fair. This year’s event features a number of exhibitors including Depave, a non-profit that transforms over-paved surfaces into greenspaces. Portland Urban Beekeepers, Oregon Rain Harvesting and others will be at the event too. They’ll also have a repair café so if your coffee maker or blender is on the fritz, or if you have a rip in your favorite coat or pants, then the folks at the repair café can help you out. Since the repair café is a pretty popular attraction, you’ll need to register your item if you’d like it repaired.

Garden Home Community Sustainability & Repair Fair

