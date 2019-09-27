Garden Home Community Sustainability & Repair Fair
The Garden Home Community Library is hosting their 9th annual Sustainability Far next Friday, October 4th. There are some new exhibitors this year including Metro’s Happy Homes, providing info for non-toxic living and Portland Fruit Tree Project, empowering neighbors to share their harvest. Twenty exhibitors are featured with topics ranging from gardening, cooking and transit. Plus, again this year, they’re hosting a Repair Fair. The Repair Fair is volunteer driven where people with repair skills help fix items from blenders to vacuums and bikes to jeans. If you have something that needs to be repaired, make sure you register first. The Garden Home Community Sustainability & Repair Fair is free next Friday from 5 to 7:30.
Garden Home Community Sustainability & Repair Fair