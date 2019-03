If you’re preparing your watch parties for the final season of “Game of Thrones” you can add “Game of Thrones” wines to the drink list.

The wines were created by a self-proclaimed fan and award-winning winemaker Bob Cabral and will come in three versions.

The versions are a red-wine blend, a Chardonnay, and a Pinot Noir that represent their kingdoms.

The bottles are $20 a piece and can be found in select stores.

