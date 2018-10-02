Fruits and veggies help lift your mood

Here’s another reason to eat more fruits and veggies. A recent study shows that increasing your consumption of produce puts you in a better mood. Researchers looked at over 40 studies on depression and discovered that people who followed the Mediterranean diet have a 33% lower risk of developing depression compared to a diet of processed meats and trans fat. Another study showed that consuming raw produce may be better than canned, cooked or processed fruits and veggies at easing the symptoms of depression. The results won’t happen overnight, but over time.