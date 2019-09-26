Fruit litter causes more harm than you know
There’s a good chance we’ve all done this. We’re on a hike eating an apple and when we’re done, we throw the core on the ground thinking it’s an ok thing to do. Turns out, it’s really not ok. Decomposition of fruit litter takes longer than we think and presents other problems. Animals are attracted to the food we toss on the trail or throw out of a car window. It inspires them to start searching near the roads for treats, which increases their chances of getting hit by a car. Some of these foods, like bananas, are also not native to the areas and animals aren’t accustomed to these foods, making them more difficult to digest. Plus you’re essentially planting non-native seeds in areas.
