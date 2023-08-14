From Lame Gift Bag to Heartwarming Success: Burger King Veteran’s Retirement Fund Surpasses $400,000 After Viral GoFundMe Campaign

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. A video went viral last year when a Burger King worker got a lame gift bag after working 27 years without missing a day. The story blew up after someone launched a GoFundMe campaign to start a retirement fund for him.

Now he’s back in the news after the “New York Post” did an update: The fundraiser is still going, and recently crossed $400,000.

2. A woman in Texas named Elizabeth Francis turned 114 years old last week, and she’s still going strong. She’s got three grandkids, five great-grandkids, and four great-great-grandchildren. Longevity runs in their family. Her sister lived to be 106, and her daughter’s still a spring chicken at just 94.

3. A guy in Maryland hit the lottery for $50,000 this month using the same numbers he always plays: 4-2-5-2-5 . . . because they’re the numbers on his mom’s license plate.

