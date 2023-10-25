From Couch Surfer to Soulmate: Unlikely Encounter Leads to Love Story of the Decade!

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. Two brothers in Wisconsin . . . aged 10 and 11 . . . just broke the record for world’s largest grilled cheese sandwich. Almost 11 feet long, and more than 6 feet wide. It required over 300 pounds of dough and 60 pounds of cheese. They used the event to raise money for local food banks.

2. A woman in Australia secured grant money to have A.E.D. machines installed at two ferry stops on a river near her home. Those are the machines that can save your life if you have a heart attack.

And her husband is glad she did it . . . because one of them recently saved HIS life. He had a heart attack while they were waiting for a ferry, and he would have died without it. He’d never had any heart issues before.

3. Here’s a crazy way to meet: Back in 2016, a 22-year-old woman in New York called the cops when she came home and found a guy sleeping on her couch.

It turned out he’d been drinking . . . tried to walk to a friend’s place . . . walked into the wrong house . . . and passed out. He got arrested, but she eventually dropped the charges when she found out what happened.

He showed up at her doorstep with flowers to apologize, and ended up meeting her parents. Then they started talking . . . became friends . . . and now seven years later, they’re MARRIED. They just had their first kid in February. (Here’s a photo.)

-Mitch-

www.shaneco.com