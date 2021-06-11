      Weather Alert

Friday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!

1.  A 56-year-old guy in Connecticut named Peter Marshall has early onset Alzheimer’s, and doesn’t remember much anymore, including his wife’s name.  But she knows he still loves her . . . because he recently PROPOSED to her again.  Their daughter is an event planner and threw them a second wedding earlier this year.

2.  A high school in High Point, North Carolina had its graduation on Sunday.  And the principal honored all of this year’s graduates by singing a VERY solid rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”.

3.  Mattel has a new line of Barbie dolls made from recycled plastic that would have ended up in the ocean.  The line is called “Barbie Loves the Ocean.”

4.  A cop in Toronto recently put himself at great risk . . . to remove a McDonald’s cup that was stuck on a skunk’s head.  He managed to do it without getting sprayed, and another cop got it on video.



