Friday’s Good News!

1. A 56-year-old guy in Connecticut named Peter Marshall has early onset Alzheimer’s, and doesn’t remember much anymore, including his wife’s name. But she knows he still loves her . . . because he recently PROPOSED to her again. Their daughter is an event planner and threw them a second wedding earlier this year.
2. A high school in High Point, North Carolina had its graduation on Sunday. And the principal honored all of this year’s graduates by singing a VERY solid rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You”.
3. Mattel has a new line of Barbie dolls made from recycled plastic that would have ended up in the ocean. The line is called “Barbie Loves the Ocean.”
4. A cop in Toronto recently put himself at great risk . . . to remove a McDonald’s cup that was stuck on a skunk’s head. He managed to do it without getting sprayed, and another cop got it on video.
-Mitch-