Friday’s Good News!

1. A waiter in Upstate New York got a massive tip the other day. His restaurant sells little frozen pizzas that it gets from another restaurant called Paesan’s. So the owner of Paesan’s ordered one for lunch, and asked the waiter to rate how good it was.
He didn’t know who the guy was, but gave it an 8.4 on a scale of 1 to 10. So the pizza place guy tipped him $1,840. The first thousand was just to be nice. He tacked on an extra $840 for the good review.
2. Back in 2015, a woman in Massachusetts lost her cat, and it inspired her to start a nonprofit that looks out for feral cats. Now six years later, she just FOUND it. Someone a few towns over had been feeding him, and took him to a vet who spotted a microchip.
3. A woman in England dropped her wedding ring in the ocean while she was surfing. Then someone found it two-and-a-half months later on her 17th wedding anniversary.
4. A cop in New York named Ronald Kennedy got creative and saved a guy’s life this month. He responded to a stabbing, and paramedics weren’t there yet. But he’s had some EMT experience, and the guy was bleeding pretty badly.
So he yelled for someone to get him a bag of CHIPS at a nearby store. Then he dumped the chips out . . . put the empty bag over the wound . . . and duct taped it down to stop the bleeding and keep his lung from collapsing. The guy pulled through.
-Mitch-