Friday’s Good News!

1. A dad in China never stopped searching for his son, who was kidnapped in 1997. And he just found him 24 years later. A DNA test proved it’s his son, and photos of their reunion are going viral.
2. Also, a video of four kids in Texas asking their stepdad to officially adopt them has been making the rounds on TikTok. They did it for Father’s Day last month, and he’s blindfolded when it starts. Then he takes it off, and they’re wearing four different shirts that say, “Will” . . . “You” . . . “Adopt” . . . “Us.”
3. There’s a 65-year-old in Iowa named Mark Mueller who decided to get in shape back in 1994, and REALLY stuck with it. He’s never missed a day in 27 years, even when he got covid back in January. This week, he worked out for the 10,000th day in a row.
4. An animal hospital in Massachusetts rescued a goose with a broken foot from a nearby pond this week. And another goose is refusing to leave his side.
They were prepping him for surgery when they heard a tap on their door . . . which turned out to be his longtime GIRLFRIEND trying to break into their clinic.
They put him next to the glass door after surgery, so she could check in on him. And she’s been hanging out there ever since. They say it’ll be another few weeks before he gets out, but he’s a lot calmer when she’s around. So they’ll make sure they can see each other.