Friday’s Good News!

1. A little dog in England was stranded on a beach while the tide was coming in, and could have drowned. And no one could catch her, because she kept running away. But then a search-and-rescue drone operator came up with a brilliant idea.
They attached a SAUSAGE to the drone . . . flew down close . . . and the dog followed it to safety. A woman who lives nearby pitched in by cooking the sausage.
2. A guy in North Carolina just hit the lottery for $250,000. And his family didn’t believe him, because they play a lot of pranks on each other. But he says they’ll have to believe him now, because he’s paying off his stepdad’s mortgage.
3. A 10-year-old girl in Russia went missing during a blizzard last week, and was stuck outside overnight. But she survived 18 hours in the cold by hugging a stray dog.
4. An eight-year-old kid in Idaho named Dillon Helbig loves his local library and wants to be a writer. For years, he’s been talking about having a book HE wrote in the library someday. And I guess he got sick of waiting . . .
His grandmother recently gave him an empty journal. So he wrote his own book and HID it on one of the shelves at the library. It’s about Christmas and called “The Adventures of Dillon Helbig’s Crismis by Dillon Helbig Himself.” And check this out: The library was so impressed, they’re adding it to their permanent collection.
